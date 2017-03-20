Quantcast

Olbermann: Best case for Trump after Comey testimony is ‘unending Russia investigations’ so ‘resign now’

Tom Boggioni

20 Mar 2017 at 19:23 ET                   
Keith Olbermann (Photo: Screen capture)

Coming on the heels of FBI Director James Comey’s devastating testimony before the House Intelligence Committee regarding an ongoing investigation into Russian involvement in the President Donald Trump’s campaign, commentator Keith Olbermann said there was no good news for Trump today.

“I firmly believe that any other U.S. politician hearing these words from the director of the FBI to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence would have resigned the presidency before noon,” Olbermann stated before adding the Russia investigation could go on forever and dog Trump’s presidency to an ignominious end.

Watch the video below via Twitter:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
