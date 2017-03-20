Olbermann: Best case for Trump after Comey testimony is ‘unending Russia investigations’ so ‘resign now’

Keith Olbermann (Photo: Screen capture)

Coming on the heels of FBI Director James Comey’s devastating testimony before the House Intelligence Committee regarding an ongoing investigation into Russian involvement in the President Donald Trump’s campaign, commentator Keith Olbermann said there was no good news for Trump today.

“I firmly believe that any other U.S. politician hearing these words from the director of the FBI to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence would have resigned the presidency before noon,” Olbermann stated before adding the Russia investigation could go on forever and dog Trump’s presidency to an ignominious end.

Watch the video below via Twitter: