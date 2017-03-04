‘Outright personality breakdown in public view’: Internet blasts Trump for ‘tapped phones’ Twitter meltdown

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump’s explosive series of tweets Saturday morning, accusing ex-President Barack Obama of having the phones at Trump Tower “tapped” prior to the election, had Twitter abuzz with concerns about his state of mind — among other things.

Early Saturday morning Trump made the startling accusations, possibly after being alerted to a Breitbart article suggesting former President Obama was conducting a “silent coup” against his administration.

Trump went on to state, “I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!” leading many to assert that Trump has now opened the door to a complete investigation into his administration’s pre-election involvement with the Russians.

Others suggested that Trump is collapsing into paranoia in public view, with some also pointing out that that media claims that Trump’s speech where he “pivoted” to being more “presidential” are once again moot.

A few responses below:

Keep him away from the nuclear codes today. Please. pic.twitter.com/so4OlGow6F — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) March 4, 2017

So, this is the guy the media thought was "presidential" on Tuesday. Trump will never change. The most divisive president in modern history. pic.twitter.com/4fP4ufDGCb — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 4, 2017

Trump's tweets suggest: 1.) he was personally under investigation for illegally colluding with a hostile power; 2.) he's seriously unstable. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) March 4, 2017

Important takeaway: No matter what crazy shit our, sigh, president is screaming about, there’s no evidence of a phone tap in Trump Tower. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) March 4, 2017

As Paul Newman said in Absence of Malice, "Prove it." https://t.co/LcWvG5h0V2 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 4, 2017

You might want to pump the brakes on the Nixon/Watergate comparisons. https://t.co/vO1DCGJBAX — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 4, 2017

Our lives, the lives of our children are in this man's hands. This is now an existential fight.We must remove him from power before too late https://t.co/0YZDd2W6Yu — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) March 4, 2017

The other possibility is that Trump is flipping into an outright personality breakdown in full public view. — David Frum (@davidfrum) March 4, 2017

He's talking about a FISA warrant. Which was authorized by the FISC. Which is the legal process set up by Congress. Go back to sleep, POTUS https://t.co/NSl9IEu6z0 — Bradley P. Moss, Esq (@BradMossEsq) March 4, 2017

So basically Trump is confirming that a federal judge ruled there was enough evidence to proceed with "tapp" of Trump Tower. #oops — Omar Flores (@GohfR) March 4, 2017

The Kushner family Saturdays off usually make for interesting times https://t.co/3YK072u206 — bmaz (@bmaz) March 4, 2017