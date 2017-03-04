Quantcast

‘Outright personality breakdown in public view’: Internet blasts Trump for ‘tapped phones’ Twitter meltdown

Tom Boggioni

04 Mar 2017 at 08:52 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump’s explosive series of tweets Saturday morning, accusing ex-President Barack Obama of having the phones at Trump Tower “tapped” prior to the election, had Twitter abuzz with concerns about his state of mind — among other things.

Early Saturday morning Trump made the startling accusations, possibly after being alerted to a Breitbart article suggesting former President Obama was conducting a “silent coup” against his administration.

Trump went on to state, “I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!” leading many to assert that Trump has now opened the door to a complete investigation into his administration’s pre-election involvement with the Russians.

Others suggested that Trump is collapsing into paranoia in public view, with some also pointing out that that media claims that Trump’s speech where he “pivoted” to being more “presidential” are once again moot.

A few responses below:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Trump goes on Twitter rant accusing ex-President Obama of ‘tapping phones’ at Trump Tower prior to election
