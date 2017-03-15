‘Painfully obvious’: Scarborough accuses Trump of leaking good tax return to distract from Russia hearings

Joe Scarborough (NBC/screen grab)

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough took the day off from his Morning Joe show Wednesday morning, but that doesn’t mean he took a day off from criticizing President Donald Trump.

Starting early in the morning, Scarborough launched a tweetstorm at Trump, accusing him of “cherry picking” one year of tax returns that make him look good and leaking them to journalist David Cay Johnston to draw attention away “from Russia hearings and the Trumpcare meltdown.”

“This one tax return is not bad for him because he cherry picked one return from over a decade ago and had it leaked to the press,” Scarborough said in the first of several tweets following an evening when fellow MSNBC host Rachel Maddow hyped up the release.

You can read Scarborough’s tweets below:

This one tax return is not bad for him because he cherry picked one return from over a decade ago and had it leaked to the press. https://t.co/P5cMuApGVe — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 15, 2017

The Trump camp released one positive tax return to distract from Russia hearings and the Trumpcare meltdown. That’s painfully obvious. https://t.co/NLBVPJhwg6 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 15, 2017

To the first pro-Trump/Putin hack that says this one cherry picked tax return settles the tax issue for good:

Not even close. https://t.co/NLBVPJhwg6 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 15, 2017

Congress must pass a bill requiring that every candidate running for president starting in 2020 release their last 3 years of taxes. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 15, 2017

Scarborough also criticized CNN host Chris Cuomo for questioning the accusation, saying, “This ain’t hard.”

Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, then retired fire, telling Scarborough he has a “big mouth.