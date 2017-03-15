Quantcast

‘Painfully obvious’: Scarborough accuses Trump of leaking good tax return to distract from Russia hearings

Tom Boggioni

15 Mar 2017 at 09:52 ET                   
Joe Scarborough (NBC/screen grab)

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough took the day off from his Morning Joe show Wednesday morning, but that doesn’t mean he took a day off from criticizing President Donald Trump.

Starting early in the morning, Scarborough launched a tweetstorm at Trump, accusing him of “cherry picking” one year of tax returns that make him look good and leaking them to journalist David Cay Johnston to draw attention away “from Russia hearings and the Trumpcare meltdown.”

“This one tax return is not bad for him because he cherry picked one return from over a decade ago and had it leaked to the press,” Scarborough said in the first of several tweets following an evening when fellow MSNBC host Rachel Maddow hyped up the release.

You can read Scarborough’s tweets below:

Scarborough also criticized CNN host Chris Cuomo for questioning the accusation, saying, “This ain’t hard.”

Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, then retired fire, telling Scarborough he has a “big mouth.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
