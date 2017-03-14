‘People are reluctant to hire me’: Ex-Gov. McCrory says his own bathroom bill is hurting his career

Pat McCrory (Youtube)

Pat McCrory, the former Republican governor of North Carolina, has had trouble finding work ever since he was ousted from his job this past November.

In an interview with the Raleigh News & Observer, McCrory complained that his decision to champion HB2 — the infamous “bathroom bill” that banned transgender people from using the bathrooms of their choice — was hurting his career prospects.

“People are reluctant to hire me, because, ‘oh my gosh, he’s a bigot,'” McCrory explained to the newspaper. “Which is the last thing I am.”

McCrory said that while he’s been considered for part-time teaching positions at some universities, campuses have been reluctant to hire him over fears that he might spark a backlash among students, who would then respond with disruptive protests.

“That’s not the way our American system should operate – having people purged due to political thought,” he complained.

McCrory’s complaints echo similar comments he made recently during a podcast interview in which he claimed that “if you disagree with the politically correct thought police on this new definition of gender, you’re a bigot, you’re the worst of evil.”

The “bathroom bill” that McCrory backed triggered a massive business boycott against North Carolina that cost the state an estimated hundreds of millions of dollars.