Rachel Maddow: Mike Pence’s role in Flynn’s scandal ‘is flashing like a red beacon’

Rachel Maddow on Gen. Mike Flynn (Photo: Screen capture)

Over and over, Rachel Maddow has questioned how it is possible that Vice President Mike Pence couldn’t have known that Gen. Mike Flynn was lying about his Russia conversation.

In a March 9 interview with Bret Baier on Fox News, Pence swore that the story about Flynn lobbying for Turkey was news to him. “[H]earing that story — today is the first [he’s] hearing of it,” he told Baier, who asked him the question twice, just to be sure.

“That cannot be true,” Maddow remarked.

Thursday, Maddow came back to her examination of Pence, as PoliticusUSA noted. Pence was the head of the Trump transition team after Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) was booted from the job. Presumably, Flynn was vetted by that transition team, which would have brought up these concerns.

“As leader of the transition, he was notified in writing by members of Congress about Flynn’s apparent financial ties to the government of Turkey,” Maddow outlined, referring back to a letter sent by Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD). “The transition was also apparently notified twice by Flynn’s own lawyers about his financial relationship with the government of Turkey, but nevertheless, Vice President Mike Pence says he has no idea about any of that.”

Maddow pointed out that Pence claims he knew nothing despite being notified multiple times.

“Mike Pence’s role in the Mike Flynn scandal is flashing like a red beacon for anyone who sees him as the normal Republican in this setting,” she continued.

As the dominoes continue to fall around the Trump White House for one Russian tie after another, Pence comes out looking clean. Until, of course, the evidence of warning after warning he received about those strange Russian ties and the mounting problems caused by Flynn’s presence in Trump’s inner circle.

Watch the full video from Maddow below: