Rep. Jason Chaffetz tells Trump to back off ‘witch hunt’ claims: ‘He should not be weighing in’

Jason Chaffetz on Fox News (screenshot)

House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) sat down with Fox News host Bill Hemmer on Friday morning, during which the two discussed retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn’s proposed immunity deal and the so-called Democratic witch hunt of the Russia investigation.

It was revealed on Thursday night that Flynn notified Congress he would be willing to testify in exchange for immunity. The action prompted concerns that Flynn was guilty of something. “Innocent people don’t ask for immunity,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

President Donald Trump on Friday tweeted that Flynn was right to ask for immunity and this is a “witch hunt” by the media and the Democrats.

Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2017

“No, I don’t think it’s a witch hunt,” Chaffetz said in a Friday interview with Hemmer. “It’s very mysterious to me, though, why all of a sudden Gen. Flynn is suddenly out there saying he wants immunity.” Chaffetz said he does not think Flynn should receive an immunity deal and does not think “the president should be weighing in on this.”

“Immunity for what,” he said.

Hemmer asked about the optics of Flynn’s proposal. “Well, it doesn’t look good,” said Chaffetz. “The witch hunt — I don’t buy that, either. We’re just trying to get to the facts.” He referred back to the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails, noting that the Department of Justice gave immunity deals to five people and “suddenly then there was no case.”

“Let’s just get to the facts,” he said. “If all of a sudden you have someone saying ‘Hey, I need immunity,’ you kind of raise your eyebrows. Even General Flynn back in the day said and used that same thing against Hillary Clinton. So, it comes around to bite you.”

Watch the full clip below: