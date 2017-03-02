Researchers in Japan just created a tiny, amoeba-inspired robot
Micrometer machines Sato et al A micrometer robot at rest and activated When activated, motor proteins inside the robot grab microtubules and poke them into the robot’s body, creating movement. A robot is movement, controlled. This is as true for plane-sized flying machines as it is for micrometer-sized contraptions, like the amoeba-inspired robot recently created by…
