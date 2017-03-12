‘RINO-Care’: Sarah Palin trashes Paul Ryan’s stripped down health care plan as more ‘socialized medicine’

Sarah Palin (Screenshot/YouTube)

Add former half-term Alaskan Gov. Sarah Palin to the list of Republicans who hate Rep. Paul Ryan’s (R-WI) replacement plan for Obamacare, with the former veep candidate denigrating it as “RINO-Care” – short for “Republican In Name Only.”

Speaking with the Steve Bannon-influenced Breitbart news site, Palin trashed Ryan’s proposal, sarcastically mocking the top Republicans behind it as “fearless leaders.”

“I do want to speak about this, but I am tempted to say not another word from our fearless leaders about this new form of Obamacare that I’m going to call RINO-care—not another word from them until we are definitively told that there is no provision whatsoever allowing Congress to exempt itself whatsoever with this law,” Palin said.

“As with anything else mandated by Congress, every single dotted I and crossed T better apply to them, too,” Palin continued. “And not just the people who they are lording this thing over because, remember, this is government-controlled health care, the system that requires enrollment in an unaffordable, unsustainable, unwanted, unconstitutional continuation of government-run medicine, and even in this new quasi-reformed proposal, there is still an aspect of socialism. That’s the whole premise here.”

Palin also accused GOP lawmakers who are pushing their version of the healthcare replacement plan of being in the pocket of big business, saying, “It would be really helpful if every single one of these politicians would do like the NASCAR drivers do—and it’s been said before—but let them wear their sponsors plastered all over their three-piece suits when they show up so we know what side they’re on and who they’re actually doing their bidding for.”

While Palin said she didn’t have any alternatives to Ryan’s plan, she stated that she has “great faith in President Donald Trump,” adding that he will “step in and fix” Ryan’s plan.

“He already has a track record of doing so well in these first months,” she added. “I’m just really proud to have been part of the constituency that wanted him in there and worked hard to get him in there.”

You can read the whole interview here.