Robert Reich identifies four reasons Trump should be impeached — with a fifth one ‘on its way’

Robert Reich (screenshot)

President Donald Trump could be impeached on four separate grounds, according to Robert Reich — and a fifth could be “on its way.”

The former labor secretary on his Twitter account accused Trump of violating his oath of office by baselessly accusing President Barack Obama of illegally ordering a wiretap of his campaign operations — which would have been an impeachable act in itself.

Reich said the president, less than two months into his term, had in four different ways violated the U.S. Constitution he’s sworn to uphold.

“Trump is making big money off his Trump International Hotel by steering foreign diplomatic delegations to it, and will make a bundle off China’s recent decision to grant his trademark applications for the Trump brand — decisions Chinese authorities arrived at directly because of decisions Trump has made as president,” Reich said.

Those payments would violate the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause, which prohibits public servants from accepting anything of value from foreign states without congressional approval.

Reich said the president had violated the First Amendment twice with his executive order banning travelers from certain majority Muslim nations — which he said violated the freedom of religion — and by attacking the media as an “enemy of the people — which he said violated freedom of the press.

Finally, Reich said, mounting evidence suggests Trump might have committed treason by colluding with Russia during his presidential campaign.

“The question is no longer whether there are grounds to impeach Trump,” Reich said. “The practical question is whether there is the political will.”

“As long as Republicans remain in the majority in the House (where a bill of Impeachment originates), it’s unlikely,” he said.