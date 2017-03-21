Russian attorney involved in US money-laundering case reportedly ‘thrown’ from 4th story apartment

Nikolai Gorokhov (Screengrab / Twitter)

Nikolai Gorokhov, a Russian lawyer who was a witness in a U.S. federal court case involving a Russian money-laundering scheme, plunged four floors from his apartment in Moscow on Tuesday, BuzzFeed News reports.

Gorokhov was set to be a witness in USA v. Prevezon, a cause that, until recently, was being prosecuted by fired U.S. attorney Preet Bharara. President Donald Trump ousted Bharara in a high-profile firing last week. As BuzzFeed reports, one of the attorneys reportedly on the shortlist to replace Bharara is US Attorney General Michael Mukasey, who in the past defended Prevezon.

Gorokhov’s spokesman William Browder told BuzzFeed the lawyer was “thrown from the fourth floor of his apartment building.” The spokesman said Gorokhov’s name had been redacted from all of the documents surrounding the case because “the feds were very concerned for his safety.”

Read the full report over at BuzzFeed.