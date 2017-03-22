Sarah Palin gets roasted online for complaining about Colin Kaepernick’s donation to Meals on Wheels

Sarah Palin and Colin Kaepernick

Sarah Palin complained about Colin Kaepernick’s latest “political stunt” — and got absolutely roasted on social media.

The failed vice presidential candidate and former half-term governor of Alaska posted a link early Wednesday to her own website, which published an article on Kaepernick written by Mary Kate Knorr.

The free-agent quarterback donated $50,000 to Meals on Wheels, which could lose its federal grant — which makes up about 3 percent of the program’s funding — under the budget proposed by President Donald Trump.

Kaepernick angered conservatives last year by kneeling during the national anthem to protest police violence against black Americans, and Trump has claimed credit for the player remaining unsigned after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

“And he wonders why he can’t find a job,” Palin posted on her Facebook and Twitter accounts, along with a link to the story about his donation.

Twitter users heaped scorn on the political celebrity, whose website complained that reports about Meals on Wheels losing its federal funding were “misleading.”

@ItsTonyNow What is Sarah Palin's job exactly — Harvey K. (@krallenbauche) March 22, 2017

@SarahPalinUSA if you tweet about Colin Kaepernick at 12:35 AM you must not have a job either. — Brandon (@IATEMYBROTHER) March 22, 2017

@SarahPalinUSA Click baiting her own Facebook for 5 retweets and 16 likes. Such a maverick. — MovingToMontana (@MovingToMontana) March 22, 2017

@SarahPalinUSA Why don't you stay home and relive your glory day? — Kyle Granger (@KyleGranger_) March 22, 2017

@SarahPalinUSA why can't you find a job? — Margaret Crowley (@CrowleyAntmarga) March 22, 2017

@SarahPalinUSA And your job is writing tweets for a professional "former politician." Well done. — John Maisner (@JimMazner1) March 22, 2017

@SarahPalinUSA Has your lazy ass ever finished a job? — Drew MacDonald (@DrewYouRiot) March 22, 2017

@SarahPalinUSA Meals on Wheels …. radical, man!!!! — Zee Petals (@zeepetals) March 22, 2017

imagine being so racist you get mad a black athlete for donating to meals on wheels https://t.co/wIEa4RBK3s — Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) March 22, 2017

@SarahPalinUSA you dismiss donating to the needy as a political stunt? — Wilson (@mikebabaganoosh) March 22, 2017

@SarahPalinUSA how horribly, horribly racist. Charitable donations to an unassailable cause typically boost a resumé, at least in "REAL" USA — Top Gang Thug (STL) (@ohmyskeet) March 22, 2017

Colin Kaepernick: "I donated money to Meals on Wheels."

Sarah Palin:"Holy shit look at this asshole" https://t.co/4RH1T7laPO — Rey "Azure" McSriff (@aguyuno) March 22, 2017