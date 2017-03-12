Senator: Criticism of Assange has set off hack attempts against me on ‘every device, every platform’

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NB)

A Republican U.S. Senator says he’s getting hit with a barrage of attempts to hack his computers and devices since he made remarks critical of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Thursday.

TheHill.com reported that Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NB) says “basically every device, every platform, personal and govt” registered to him is getting hit with repeated attempts to reset his passwords and access his personal data after he called for Assange’s arrest this week.

“Heads-up,” Sasse tweeted Saturday, “I’ve been critical of Assange & WikLeaks this week. So…big surprise: Am having multiple ‘password reset’ attempts right now.”

“So…if you see crazy-tweets from me tonight, don’t assume #HeavyBooze…(basically every device, every platform, personal and govt),” he tweeted.

Sasse is one of the few Congressional Republicans willing to speak out against Trump and his depredation of major pillars of U.S. democracy. Last week, he accused the president of placing American society in a “civilization-warping crisis” with his unsubstantiated allegations that former Pres. Obama wiretapped Trump Tower in the weeks leading up to the 2016 election.

On Thursday, Sasse said in a statement that Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange “should spend the rest of his life wearing an orange jumpsuit. He’s an enemy of the American people and an ally to Vladimir Putin.”

Am having multiple "password reset" attempts right now. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) March 11, 2017