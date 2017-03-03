Senator mocks Trump team’s Jedi mind tricks on Russia: ‘These aren’t the droids you’re looking for’

Sen. Angus King (MSNBC)

Sen. Angus King (I-ME) mocked the denials of Russian contacts offered by President Donald Trump and his campaign officials as Jedi mind games from the “Star Wars” films.

“The denials remind me of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the first ‘Star Wars,’” King said Friday during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “Remember when he says, ‘These aren’t the droids you’re looking for,’ and they go on by?”

King said he could think of only one historical parallel to the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

“The closest I can think of is the connections between Charles Lindbergh and Nazi Germany in the ’30s and, you know, he spent a lot of time with German leaders during that time, but I can never recall anything of this kind,” King said.

The Maine independent said the Founding Fathers were “obsessed” with the threat of foreign interference in U.S. politics, and he believes the election hack was taken less seriously because it involved data stolen online.

“What if a group of Russian paratroopers had dropped into Washington in the middle of the night, broke into the Democratic National Committee headquarters and physically taken the computers out and put them under their arms, and escaped in a submarine down the Potomac River?” King said. “That’s essentially what happened, it’s as if there was a physical intrusion. The fact it was in cyber doesn’t change the fact that, as Sen. (John) McCain said (Thursday), this was an attack on our democracy.”