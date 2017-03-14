‘Seriously’: Rachel Maddow to reveal Trump’s tax returns in bombshell report

Rachel Maddow compares Donald Trump to George Wallace on Jan. 5, 2016. (MSNBC)

Rachel Maddow on Tuesday teased a bombshell report, posting on Twitter that her MSNBC show has “Trump tax returns.”

“Seriously,” she added.

BREAKING: We’ve got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC. (Seriously). — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017

Prior to going on the air, Maddow updated her Twitter account:

What we've got is from 2005… the President's 1040 form… details to come tonight 9PM ET, MSNBC. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 15, 2017

Maddow has received a ratings bump in recent weeks through her dogged reporting of the Trump Organization and Trump administration’s multiple ties to Russia. Trump broke with precedent during the 2016 election, becoming the the first president in 40 years to refuse to make his tax returns public.

In January, Trump rebuffed calls from the public to release his returns—including a record-breaking number of signers on a WhiteHouse.gov petition.

“You know the only ones who care about my tax returns are reporters,” Trump said.

Now, one reporter looks poised to put that to the test.

We will have more information as this story develops.