Seth Meyers kisses Trump’s ‘fresh start’ good-bye as Jeff Sessions makes staff ‘sh*t on themselves’

Seth Meyers

After weeks of catastrophic public relations failures, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers said that the Trump administration was hoping for a “fresh start” after Trump’s joint session of Congress Tuesday. What they got instead was a renewal of the Russian scandal that won’t die.

Meyers showed a little of what the Trump White House might be doing to celebrate by blowing up a balloon. When the news about Attorney General Jeff Sessions broke, Meyers let the balloon slowly deflate with a squealing noise.

According to reports, “The staff’s post-speech euphoria drove the decision to put off unveiling the new executive order on migrant travel… ‘For once, we had the wind at our sales,’ a top aide said. ‘We decided not to sh*t on ourselves.'”

Sessions changed it all.

When it came to Sessions’ problem with the Russians, Meyer was shocked by the idea that someone named Jefferson Beauregard Sessions wouldn’t recall meeting some Russians.

Wednesday night, both the White House and the Justice Department “issued a series of contradictory statements that, in true Trump fashion, did absolutely nothing to clear things up,” Meyers said.

Sessions released a statement saying, “I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign… I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false.”

Meyers translated Sessions’ statement by explaining he said, “I met with him, but I don’t know what you’re talking about. We discussed the election but we didn’t. It was normal for me to meet with him but everything you’re saying is false.”

At the same time, Republicans are at a loss what to do with themselves. Some are calling for a special prosecutor while others are proclaiming Sessions’ innocence before any facts were announced.

That was the case with Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) who was so flustered by trying to answer the questions he outright humiliated himself.

