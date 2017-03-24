Shep Smith nails Trumpcare fail: GOP’s been ‘screaming’ about this for 7 years and can’t get it done

Shep Smith (Fox News)

Fox News host Shep Smith on Friday torched the Republican party’s failure to pass the American Healthcare Act, noting the GOP has been “screaming” about repealing and replacing Obamacare for seven years and still could not come up with a solution.

Midway through Smith’s broadcast on Friday, Republican leaders announced they were pulling the scheduled vote on the AHCA. This decision came after Donald Trump and members of his administration ascended on Capitol Hill on Thursday to urge Republican leaders to pass the bill. In the end, moderate conservatives and members of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus were unable to get on board with the AHCA.

“The new Republican version is dead,” Smith said after the announcement was made.

“Republicans voted to repeal Obamacare more than 50 times when they didn’t have a president in the White House who would ever sign it. And now that they have a president in the White House who will sign it, they can’t get the one thing they’ve been screaming about for seven years done.”

“This is an obvious indication that it’s much easier to be the ‘no’ vote than it is to govern.”

