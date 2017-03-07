Stephen Colbert: GOP unveiled their Obamacare replacement — and then ‘repealed it out of force of habit’

Stephen Colbert (Photo: Screen capture)

Late Show host Stephen Colbert got in some digs at the Republican leadership over their proposed alternative to Obamacare only to state that they immediately shot it down after they proposed it.

“Well, it’s finally here, ” Colbert announced. “After six years of trying, last night the Republicans finally unveiled their healthcare plan. Then, out of force of habit, they voted to repeal it.”

According to Colbert, “There is one thing that they are keeping from Obamacare — nobody likes it,” before adding conserrvatives are calling it “Obamacare Lite”

“Great taste, less coverage,” he quipped.

Watch the video below via Twitter: