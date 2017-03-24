Steve Bannon’s Breitbart floats replacing Ryan as House Speaker after colossal Trumpcare fail

Paul Ryan and Donald Trump

President Donald Trump reportedly told Washington Post columnist Robert Costa that the failure of the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act was not Speaker Paul Ryan’s fault. That wasn’t enough for conservative website Breitbart News, however.

“Republican officials in Congress and the White House are now openly discussing finding a GOP replacement to Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) as Speaker of the House, after Ryan failed to pass the American Health Care Act out of the House and misled the public and President Donald Trump when he promised repeatedly the bill would pass,” the site wrote Friday.

The split between the House Freedom Caucus and the Tuesday Morning (moderates) proved difficult to manage for former Speaker John Boehner. Last week, Boehner said that in 25 years he never was able to see Republicans agree on a health care plan and that the GOP would never pass a repeal and replace. The same problem surfaced Friday for Ryan.

While Ryan did what he could to garner support, Trump himself put the full weight of the White House behind the bill and still couldn’t manage to pass a bill with a House and Senate majority. If Breitbart and their conservative allies have their way, Ryan may be the one who faces the blame.

Senior White House aide Steve Bannon once lead the website but now serves at the pleasure of the president.