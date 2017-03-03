Quantcast

The best words: Internet laughs at Trump after he misspells ‘hereby’ twice

David Ferguson

03 Mar 2017 at 17:01 ET                   
Trump's misspelled tweet from Friday, 3 March 2017 (Screen capture)

Pres. Donald Trump says he loves Twitter because it allows him to express himself directly to his supporters without the filter of the media. Critics say he likes the microblogging platform because it feeds his bottomless need for attention and admiration.

Whatever his motivation, he might want to look into getting some filters.

On Friday, the former reality TV star sought to distract people from his administration’s troubling ties to Russia and the fate of embattled Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions by accusing Democratic politicians of having their own nefarious ties to the former Soviet Union.

First, he tweeted a photo of New York Sen. Chuck Schumer drinking coffee and eating a donut with Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin at a congressional meet-and-greet that took place in 2003.

“We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite!” wrote the president.

Schumer batted the innuendo aside, writing, “Happily talk re: my contact w Mr. Putin & his associates, took place in ’03 in full view of press & public under oath. Would you &your team?”

But things really went south for Trump when he launched a similar line of attack against former Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“I hear by demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it,” the chief executive tweeted, undermining his big “J’accuse!” moment by misspelling “hereby.”

Someone must have gently pointed the error out to Trump because he deleted that first effort and tried again.

“I hearby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it,” said the second tweet.

Mike Madden of the Washington Post noted that in between the two misspelled tweets, Pres. Trump tweeted about the need to improve our public schools.

“I like how the tweet about improving our education system (for our kids!) is between two misspellings,” said Madden.

Then Jake Tapper jumped in:

And then it was so, so on:

At length, our plucky president got it right on the third try.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
