The best words: Internet laughs at Trump after he misspells ‘hereby’ twice

Trump's misspelled tweet from Friday, 3 March 2017 (Screen capture)

Pres. Donald Trump says he loves Twitter because it allows him to express himself directly to his supporters without the filter of the media. Critics say he likes the microblogging platform because it feeds his bottomless need for attention and admiration.

Whatever his motivation, he might want to look into getting some filters.

On Friday, the former reality TV star sought to distract people from his administration’s troubling ties to Russia and the fate of embattled Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions by accusing Democratic politicians of having their own nefarious ties to the former Soviet Union.

First, he tweeted a photo of New York Sen. Chuck Schumer drinking coffee and eating a donut with Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin at a congressional meet-and-greet that took place in 2003.

“We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite!” wrote the president.

We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/Ik3yqjHzsA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

Schumer batted the innuendo aside, writing, “Happily talk re: my contact w Mr. Putin & his associates, took place in ’03 in full view of press & public under oath. Would you &your team?”

Happily talk re: my contact w Mr. Putin & his associates, took place in '03 in full view of press & public under oath. Would you &your team? https://t.co/yXgw3U8tmQ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 3, 2017

But things really went south for Trump when he launched a similar line of attack against former Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“I hear by demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it,” the chief executive tweeted, undermining his big “J’accuse!” moment by misspelling “hereby.”

Someone must have gently pointed the error out to Trump because he deleted that first effort and tried again.

“I hearby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it,” said the second tweet.

Mike Madden of the Washington Post noted that in between the two misspelled tweets, Pres. Trump tweeted about the need to improve our public schools.

“I like how the tweet about improving our education system (for our kids!) is between two misspellings,” said Madden.

I like how the tweet about improving our education system (for our kids!) is between two misspellings. pic.twitter.com/oFduiriRFX — Mike Madden (@MikeMadden) March 3, 2017

Then Jake Tapper jumped in:

I hereby declare that I am here by the grace of God and I hear by my ears — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 3, 2017

And then it was so, so on:

Trump, 3:47 pm: "I hear by…" (deleted)

Trump, 3:48 pm: "We must fix our education system…"

Trump, 3:49 pm: "I hearby…" pic.twitter.com/e8ApKXGHsC — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) March 3, 2017

hearby: fully loaded — Kevin Nguyen (@knguyen) March 3, 2017

Protip: "Heer, buy!" is demand I purchase something. "Hereby" is legal term. "Hearby" is illiteracy. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 3, 2017

The child who cannot spell and controls nuclear weapons hearby has a big burn to deliver pic.twitter.com/wP99GXngfO — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) March 3, 2017

I hear by demand the Brawny Man be replaced with pic.twitter.com/Mko1KQOVLr — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) March 3, 2017

TRUMP TWEETING: I hear by demand

TRUMP TWEETING: I hearby demand

TRUMP TWEETING: I here— fuck it i still think obama is a muslim — Mдтт Иegяiи (@MattNegrin) March 3, 2017

hear by holy shit — jake (@jakebeckman) March 3, 2017

hear by

hearby

hereby

hare by

hare briar

harebrained https://t.co/13Ukgf7YnJ — Deborah Espina (@freebyrd97) March 3, 2017

hear by

hearby

hereby

TBF, #POTUS has spent entire career saying "here, buy this" to potential customers… so there's that#EducationReform https://t.co/6QfGlPjSG1 — Daniel Paisner (@DanielPaisner) March 3, 2017

At length, our plucky president got it right on the third try.