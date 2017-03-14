Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

The power of ordinary people facing totalitarianism

The Conversation

14 Mar 2017 at 23:54 ET                   
Protesters hold signs in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on immigration and travel outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in Queens, New York City, New York, U.S. January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Penney

The power of ordinary people facing totalitarianism

By Kathleen B. Jones, Professor Emerita of Women’s Studies, emphasis on politics, San Diego State University. A 1969 photo of political theorist and scholar Hannah Arendt. AP Photo In the weeks since the election of President Donald J. Trump, sales of George Orwell’s “1984” have skyrocketed. But so have those of a lesser-known title, “The Origins…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Ex-Rep. Jack Kingston: ‘Normal people’ don’t care about Trump’s taxes like they don’t care about the environment
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+