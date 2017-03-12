‘The president has a unique style’: MCain defends Trump promoting conspiracy theories

CNN host Jake Tapper, Sen. John McCain -- CNN screen capture

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) fended off questions about President Donald Trump asserting that Barack Obama had his Trump Tower offices wiretapped, saying the way the president addresses topics is “unique.”

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union with host Jake Tapper, the Arizona senator pointed out that he doesn’t believe Trump’s charges and that the president could easily clear it up with a phone call.

“I have no reason to believe that the charge is true, but I also believe that the president of the United States could clear this up in a minute,” McCain remarked. “All he has to do is pick up the phone, call the director of the CIA, director of national intelligence and say, ‘OK, what happened?’ Because they certainly should know whether the former president of the United States was wiretapping Trump Tower.”

McCain stated that Trump has a duty to provide any evidence he has to the American people.

“The president has one of two choices: Either retract or to provide the information that the American people deserve,” McCain said. “Because if his predecessor violated the law, President Obama violated the law, we’ve got a serious issue here, to say the least.”

Asked by Tapper whether he was comfortable with Trump tweeting out random conspiracy theories, McCain brushed it aside, stating, “The president obviously has a unique style.”

Watch the video below via CNN: