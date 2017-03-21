‘They can’t defend the indefensible’: Morning Joe calls on GOP leadership to abandon Trump over Russia

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were astounded by FBI Director James Comey’s revelations that President Donald Trump and his campaign were under investigation for their alleged ties to Russia.

The “Morning Joe” host, a former Republican congressman, warned GOP lawmakers that defending the president from investigators could cost them in the next election.

“Republicans have to understand right now, if this continues, and this is awfully early to say this, but if this continues, at least in the House, and there were a lot of Senate seats, they are going to be shocks Election Night if they don’t take care of themselves,” Scarborough said.

Scarborough and Brzezinski agreed that Monday’s hearing, which featured testimony from both Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers, would not have happened if Trump had not accused his predecessor of wiretapping his campaign — which both officials found no evidence to support.

“If the Republican Party doesn’t start taking care of itself and stop making fools of themselves for a guy who is going to keep tweeting lies and nonsense — they can’t chase that around,” Scarborough said. “They can’t defend the indefensible.”

Brzezinski said GOP lawmakers appear blind to the seriousness of the situation.

“They can’t see what a sad and grave time this is for our country,” she said.