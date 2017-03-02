‘They don’t care about anyone’: Musician cancels SXSW show after contract threatens to deport artists

Felix Walworth of Told Slant (Facebook)

Musician Felix Walworth wrote on Twitter that they were canceling Told Slant’s performance at the South By Southwest festival in mid-March, after receiving a contract from the institution that threatens deportation in cases of unauthorized performances.

According to the contract Walworth received and shared to Twitter, SXSW’s attempt at stopping unofficial performances from taking place outside of the festival also included a threat to “notify the appropriate U.S. Immigration authorities of the above actions.” The contract adds that “accepting and performing at any non-sanctioned events may result in immediate deportation, revoked passport, and denied entry by US Customs Border Patrol at US points of entry.”

The AV Club’s reporting notes that sanctions for U.S. citizens include canceled hotel rooms and a revoked SXSW badge, which are minor in comparison to threats of alerting immigration officials and deportation. According to Stereogum, the provision in the contract is not new.

But given the recent rise in government-sanctioned Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, it makes an important statement to international artists, who could lose the right to return to the U.S. if penalized.

SXSW co-director Nick Barbaro told Raw Story in an emailed statement the contract notes, “that artists entering the country on a non-work visa (i.e., it is a condition of their entry that they not be paid for work while they’re here), may face sanctions, including deportation, if they violate the terms of their visa. This is between them and the U.S. government, not involving SXSW.”

See the contract via Felix Walworth below:

The festival added a showcase this year called Contrabanned: #MusicUnites, featuring artists from the seven majority-Muslim countries listed on President Donald Trump’s original executive order from which travel and immigration was barred. However, holding such a showcase may not be enough to show solidarity or support for artists without U.S. citizenship, especially while threatening sanctions, such as deportation.

Slant has cancelled their appearance in response to the contract. Walworth wrote in a series of tweets, “I’m not interested in aligning myself with an institution that interacts with immigration authorities as a means of controlling where art is shared and performed, and who makes money off of it.”

Walworth called out the festival, arguing that it “uses an imperialist model and prioritizes centralizing and packaging culture over communities & people’s safety.”

Walworth added, “It’s no secret that sxsw has played a huge role in the process austin’s [sic] rapid gentrification. the whole festival exists to the detriment of working class people & people of color in Austin. That they’re willing to threaten deportation is enough evidence for me that they don’t care about anyone including the artists that lend them their legitimacy.”

The tweets ended with a call for artists to not work with institutions like SXSW or “any larger institution,” adding “We need to set up alternatives.”