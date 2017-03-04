‘This is what happens when a target gets buggy’: Analyst says Trump rant about ‘tapping’ is a sign he’s guilty

MSNBC AMJoy panel -- screen shot

During a panel discussion on MSNBC’s AMJoy, a security analyst stated that Donald Trump’s accusation that former President Barack Obama had the phones at Trump Tower “tapped” is a sign that the Russia allegations against his administration are finally getting to him.

Just hours after Trump made his Twitter allegations, host Joy Reid asked her panel what they made of Trump’s Twitter rant that seems to have no basis in fact.

Security analysts Malcolm Nance stated, “This is what happens when a target starts getting buggy.”

“I have been involved in advanced information collection in my world,” Nance began. “I have no idea what Donald Trump is talking about. We do not even do that the way he probably thinks, from ‘The Sopranos,’ where we’re running wires into his office. This is very dangerous. The people who would be tasked in Justice, if there were any questions coming from the White House starting today or any time in the foreseeable future, is how do they actually do collections?”

“It means they’re [the White House] preparing for a coverup, because they want to know how they’re actually getting this information,” he continued. “This is what happens when a target starts getting buggy — he’s caught.”

Nance later added, “The president of the Unites States is the ultimate authority. He’s the commander-in-chief. But if he was the target, they do have the right to withhold information from him. He does not have a ‘need to know’ on a counter-intelligence investigation if he is actually suspected of doing illegal activities.”

“He is acting this morning like that information is real,” Nance pointed out. “That means he’s confirming everything that we suspect. And by running around and tweeting that he’s afraid of it, he knows that something’s going on and he’s trying to project a frame of reference about information that he suspects is coming out.”

“If he thinks his phones are tapped, he believes that we know everything and this is a dance that is very dangerous.”