‘Thousands of Americans will die’: Bernie Sanders uses CBO report to slam GOP’s ‘immoral’ health care plan

Tom Boggioni

13 Mar 2017 at 18:41 ET                   
Bernie Sanders on The View (Photo: Screen capture)

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) ripped into the proposed GOP health care plan, citing a U.S. Congressional Budget Office report that stated millions will lose coverage under the replacement to Affordable Care Act.

According to The Hill, Sanders said the replacement plan would be responsible for unnecessary deaths.

“If this legislation is passed and millions of people are thrown off health insurance, thousands of Americans will die,” Sanbdeers told reporters.

“I think that legislation is disgusting. It is immoral,” Sanders added. “It must defeated and I hope there is enough sense amongst some of the Republicans.”

Sanders has long been a proponent of single-payer health insurance for all Americans.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
