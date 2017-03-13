‘Thousands of Americans will die’: Bernie Sanders uses CBO report to slam GOP’s ‘immoral’ health care plan

Bernie Sanders on The View (Photo: Screen capture)

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) ripped into the proposed GOP health care plan, citing a U.S. Congressional Budget Office report that stated millions will lose coverage under the replacement to Affordable Care Act.

According to The Hill, Sanders said the replacement plan would be responsible for unnecessary deaths.

“If this legislation is passed and millions of people are thrown off health insurance, thousands of Americans will die,” Sanbdeers told reporters.

“I think that legislation is disgusting. It is immoral,” Sanders added. “It must defeated and I hope there is enough sense amongst some of the Republicans.”

Sanders has long been a proponent of single-payer health insurance for all Americans.