Tina Fey is furious at white women who voted Trump: ‘You can’t look away because it doesn’t affect you’

Tina Fey (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

During a segment of the ACLU telethon “Stand for Rights” on Friday, writer, producer and Renisansance woman Tina Fey attacked white women for being the ones to elect Donald Trump to the White House.

Exit polling data revealed that white women supported Trump to the tune of 53 percent, while just 43 percent supported Clinton.

According to coverage from the Huffington Post, Fey was speaking with ACLU executive director Donna Lieberman and deputy legal director Louise Melling about the ways in which the ACLU is fighting to help protect women’s rights in the wake of the Republican takeover. She noted that each woman has a responsibility to heed the call to stand up for those rights.

“A lot of this election was turned by white, college-educated women who now would maybe like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV,” Fey explained. “I would want to urge them to like, ‘You can’t look away’ because it doesn’t affect you this minute, but it’s going to affect you eventually.”

“Again, open two windows. Do watch HGTV,” she added. “[Don’t] turn attention away from what is happening.”

After a discussion about the state of reproductive freedom for women, Fey made one final plea to white women.

“I personally will make my own pledge as a college-educated white woman to not look away,” she said, “to not pretend that things are happening now won’t eventually affect me if we don’t put a stop to it.”

Watch the full clip below courtesy of the Huffington Post: