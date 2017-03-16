Top Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka is a ‘sworn member’ of Nazi-linked group: report

Trump aide Sebastian Gorka (Screen capture)

Controversial Trump counter-terrorism aide Sebastian Gorka is facing fresh scrutiny for his ties to far-right political organizations in Hungary.

Forward.com reports that Hungarian group Vitézi Rend, a far-right organization that the United States State Department claims was “under the direction of the Nazi Government of Germany” during World War II, is claiming that Gorka is one of its “sworn members” who took a “life-long oath of loyalty.”

What makes this particularly interesting, notes Forward, is that Gorka’s immigration status in the United States could be jeopardized if he failed to disclose his relationship with the group.

“The State Department’s Foreign Affairs Manual specifies that members of the Vitézi Rend ‘are presumed to be inadmissible’ to the country under the Immigration and Nationality Act,” the website writes.

Gorka’s ties to Vitézi Rend were first revealed earlier this year when a photograph emerged of him wearing one of the group’s medals.

Gorka, who is of Hungarian descent and was born in the United Kingdom, did not respond to Forward’s request for comment, although he has denied in the past that he has any ties to neo-Nazis or anti-Semitic organizations.