Trump aides should be ‘prosecuted for treason’ if Russian ties proven: Clinton’s ex-campaign manager

Image: Hillary Clinton's campaign manager Robby Mook (screen capture)

Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager suggested President Donald Trump’s campaign aides should be tried for treason if an FBI investigation reveals they coordinated with Russia ahead of the election.

Robby Mook said he was “glad” that FBI Director James Comey confirmed Monday the existence of such an investigation, reported The Hill.

“We need to find out exactly what happened,” Mook told the website in an email statement. “If US campaign aides helped the Russians, knew about the Russians plans, or asked the Russians to intervene in any way, they should be prosecuted for treason and measures should be put in place to make sure this never happens again.”

Mook said those alleged activities should be punished to the fullest extent, if they are proven true.

“If we allow this practice to continue, Russia and other foreign nations could have a dangerously powerful influence on our legislative and executive branches,” he said. “We complain all the time about the influence of super PACs and campaign donations in our politics, which are real, because they punish officials who act contrary to their interests. Now, foreign powers are attempting to gain a similar influence and they must be stopped.”