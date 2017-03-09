Trump ally Roger Stone suspended from Twitter after misogynist meltdown — and he’s still whining about it

(Photo: Screen capture via Politico)

Roger Stone — the Watergate “dirty tricks” specialist and long-time GOP operative — is complaining that Twitter is oppressing his right to free speech by banning him for a misogynist meltdown last weekend.

Daily Kos blogger Bo Gardiner called out Stone in a post dedicated to delineating the difference between constitutionally protected free speech and hate speech on Thursday.

“This private company, Twitter, tossed Stone out of its house for 24 hours for viciously attacking its other guests, as is its right,” said Gardiner. “But as is the alt-right’s modus operandi, Stone cries he’s the victim, using his radio show Twitter account.”

“Censorship brigade @Twitter shuts down @RogerJStoneJr’s account in blatant move to stymie free speech. Shameful!” wrote Stone, along with a screen capture of the countdown clock until his personal account is unlocked.

Censorship brigade @Twitter shuts down @RogerJStoneJr‘s account in blatant move to stymie free speech. Shameful! pic.twitter.com/ea56ITkaF7 — Stone Cold Truth (@StoneColdTruth) March 7, 2017

According to Slate’s Daniel Politi, “The political consultant’s night of horrific Twitter messages began when a Twitter user who identifies as Caroline O under the handle @RVAwonk, asked Stone if he knew ‘what libel is’ in response to him pushing Trump’s assertion that he was the victim of a wiretap operation by Obama. ‘Bring it! Would enjoy crush u in court and forcing you to eat shit-you stupid ignorant ugly b*tch !’ he wrote in the since-deleted tweet.”

Stone — a personal friend of Pres. Donald Trump and on-again, off-again advisor to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and current administration — went on to attack CNN commentator Ana Navarro, writing, “Really? @ananavarro is fat, stupid and f*cking Al Cardenas.”

He leveled personal attacks at Yashar Ali both on Ali’s public Twitter timeline and via direct message. When a cooler head urged Stone to maybe step away from the social medium for a few hours, he replied, “Just nothing better than calling out liberal jerk offs on Twitter. We won, you lost. You’re done!”

In the midst of his ranting, the staunchly conservative Stone — who has belonged, along with his wife, to a number of polyamorous “swingers” social clubs that match married couples with sexual partners of either gender — revealed that he had a “back channel” relationship with Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange during the 2016 election, when Wikileaks was publishing stolen emails from Democratic officials in an effort to hand the presidency to Donald Trump, but not before calling Caroline O a “stupid, stupid b*tch.”

“You stupid, stupid b*tch. Never denied perfectly legal back channel to Assange who indeed had the goods on #CrookedHillary,” wrote Stone in a now-deleted tweet.

Stone is one of several Trump confreres under scrutiny by U.S. intelligence agencies for their covert meetings with top Russian officials including Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, a former official with Russia’s foreign spying agency, the SVR. This week, it came to light that the FBI has records of direct contact between Stone and Guccifer 2.0, the Russian-allied hacker who broke into the Democratic National Committee (DNC)’s server and provided the stolen documents to Wikileaks.

View screen captures of Stone’s deleted tweets, embedded below: