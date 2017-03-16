Trump-loving neo-Nazis pushed out of Portland bar: ‘This is how Hitler got started — in a beer hall’

Neo-Nazi at Lucky Lab Beer Hall (Willamette Week/YouTube)

A group of neo-Nazis got kicked out of a Portland beer hall this week in Portland.

Customers and employees have been finding cards promoting white supremacist websites at the Lucky Lab Beer Hall since earlier this month, and Sunday they confronted a group that was distributing the racist materials, reported the Willamette Week.

Ilan Moskowitz, who works at the bar, overheard a group of about 10 men talking about handing out the fliers, which read, “White?” and lists website links to the Daily Stormers and 4chan websites, a Portland-area white nationalist group, and the Donald Trump campaign.

The employee confronted the group, and a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat starts giggling and tells Moskowitz they’re a “black power group.”

The men then started chanting, “black power,” and raising their fists, and bar employees told them to leave.

The men at first refused to leave the beer hall, and the confrontation grew tense.

One of the men told employees he’d called his “Nazi friends” and danced around the bar manager while calling him anti-gay slurs.

Another one of the neo-Nazis started playing bagpipes he’d brought to the bar with him, before the group gave up and left when police were called.

Bar employees complained that police didn’t seem to take the incident seriously and didn’t question some of the neo-Nazis who lingered outside the beer hall, and officers did not write a report.

“If the responding officers determine it was ‘free speech’ issue versus a crime, they might not write any reports,” said Pete Simpson, a spokesman for the police department.

Moskowitz, who is Jewish, said the neo-Nazis tried to bait him into a fight by calling him an anti-Semite and “fake Jew,” which he thought was an insult to his intelligence.

“My whole life, I hear about this sh*t,” Moskowitz. “My grandfather survived two prison camps. I’ll tell you what was going through my head: ‘This is how Hitler got started — in a beer hall.'”