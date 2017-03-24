Trump says ‘we were very, very close’ on healthcare bill — blames Democrats for the failure

Vice President-elect Mike Pence is seen in the background as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that healthcare legislation he supported had been “very, very close” to getting enough support in the House of Representatives and that now he probably would move on to tax reform.

Speaking in the Oval Office after a stinging defeat, Trump said the onus is now on Democratic leaders in Congress to work with him on a way to patch up the healthcare law.

