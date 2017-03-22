Quantcast

Trump: ‘somewhat’ vindicated by lawmaker’s statement on surveillance

Reuters

22 Mar 2017 at 15:51 ET                   
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he felt “somewhat” vindicated by Republican congressman Devin Nunes’ announcement that it was possible that some of Trump’s communications had been picked up by government surveillance.

“I somewhat do,” Trump said, when asked by a reporter whether he felt vindicated by Nunes’ statement. Trump said on Twitter on March 4 that he was “wiretapped” by his predecessor, President Barack Obama, an accusation Obama denied through a spokesman.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; editing by Grant McCool)

