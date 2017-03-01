Quantcast

Trump to lift federal coal ban, other green rules, next week: White House

Reuters

01 Mar 2017 at 13:17 ET                   
President Donald Trump looks left toward the crowd as he delivers a speech at a "Thank You Tour" rally held at the Giant Center (Shutterstock)

U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to sign an executive order next week that lifts a ban on new federal coal mining leases and starts the process of killing other Obama-era initiatives to combat global climate change, a White House official said.

“Rescinding federal coal leasing moratorium is part of that executive order, which has lots of different components, including the Clean Power Plan,” the official told Reuters on Wednesday by email, confirming the order was scheduled to come next week.

The Clean Power Plan is former President Barack Obama’s centerpiece initiative to combat climate change, and requires states to slash emissions of carbon dioxide.

(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

