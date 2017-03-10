Trump tweeted Obama wiretap claims after aide slipped a Breitbart article into his reading pile: report

Donald Trump (Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump reportedly accused his predecessor of illegally wiretapping him based on a Breitbart News report slipped to him by an aide.

The Associated Press reported that an aide slipped the Breitbart News report, which was based on claims made by right-wing talk show host Mark Levin, alleging that Obama had ordered a wiretap of Trump Tower during the presidential campaign.

The aide, who wasn’t named by the AP, placed a printout of the report into the president’s daily reading pile, and Trump then tweeted out the accusation Saturday without offering any proof.

The White House has not given a clear answer on the evidence Trump used to justify the accusation, and the president has asked Congress to find the proof for him.

The AP reported on Trump’s daily routine, which begins before 6 a.m. with cable TV news and a stack of newspapers, including the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times, the Washington Post and his favorite, the New York Post.

His aides also print out articles from other sources, such as Breitbart News, which was until recently headed by Steve Bannon, now the White House chief strategist.

These clips are assembled by junior aides, the AP reported, although senior staffers sometimes add articles they want the president to see.

Trump often sits with his staff and marks up these reports with a Sharpie marker to direct aides how to respond to them.

The televisions stay on all day in the West Wing, the AP reported, and Trump watches news programs in the morning, at lunch and most of the evening.

He frequently tweets out information gathered from TV news programs as he watches them.