Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Trumpcare’ could kill an extra 50,000 people a year

STAT

16 Mar 2017 at 13:39 ET                   
A sick patent throws up in a bag at a hospital (Screen cap).

When President Trump tweeted last week about “our wonderful new Healthcare Bill,” it was clear to us what he meant by “our.” The American Health Care Act of 2017 (AHCA) will weaken health care for millions and give tax breaks to the wealthy. The bill (we’ll call it Trumpcare in keeping with what Republicans called the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump leaked classified CIA intel to Tucker Carlson on live TV: ranking House intel member
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+