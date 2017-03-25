Quantcast

Trump’s civil rights division will be headed by staffer who railed against civil rights for trans people

Pro Publica

25 Mar 2017 at 00:36 ET                   
Roger Severino, formerly of the Heritage Foundation. (Photo: YouTube)

The Trump administration has quietly appointed a Heritage Foundation staffer who has railed against civil rights protections for transgender patients as director of the federal agency charged with protecting the civil rights of all patients. Though the administration did not issue a formal announcement, Roger Severino is now listed on the website of the U.S. Department…

About the Author
ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest. Our work focuses exclusively on truly important stories, stories with “moral force.” We do this by producing journalism that shines a light on exploitation of the weak by the strong and on the failures of those with power to vindicate the trust placed in them.
