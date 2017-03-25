Trump’s civil rights division will be headed by staffer who railed against civil rights for trans people
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The Trump administration has quietly appointed a Heritage Foundation staffer who has railed against civil rights protections for transgender patients as director of the federal agency charged with protecting the civil rights of all patients. Though the administration did not issue a formal announcement, Roger Severino is now listed on the website of the U.S. Department…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion