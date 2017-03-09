Trump’s ‘unofficial adviser’ Nigel Farage visits Julian Assange’s home after CIA docs leaked

Nigel Farage (Photo: Screen capture)

Nigel Farage, who led the push for Brexit and a campaign backer of Donald Trump, visited the Ecuadorian embassy two days after WikiLeaks dumped a trove of purported CIA documents online.

Farage, who serves as an “unofficial adviser” to Trump, visited the London embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has claimed asylum since 2012, reported Buzzfeed.

A reporter from the website approached Farage as he left the embassy, but the former leader of the UK Independence Party claimed he couldn’t remember what he’d been doing in the building just moments earlier.

The Buzzfeed reporter asked Farage if he’d gone to the embassy to meet with Assange, but he declined to comment.

“I never discuss where I go or who I see,” Farage said.

Assange is wanted in Sweden as part of a sexual assault investigation, and he has lived in the Ecuadorian embassy for nearly five years to avoid extradition.

Farage spent about 40 minutes at the embassy Thursday morning, and was accompanied by Christian Mitchell, head of operations at the LBC radio station where the former UKIP leader hosts a regular program.

WikiLeaks published a trove of documents Tuesday that describe in detail how the CIA uses software tools and techniques used to hack into smartphones, computers and even Internet-connected televisions.

The leaks came as Trump continues to battle U.S. intelligence agencies over claims that Russia assisted his campaign by hacking his Democratic rival’s campaign and shared the stolen data through WikiLeaks.

Another one of Trump’s associates, Roger Stone, reportedly communicated with a hacker group that intelligence officials believe is responsible for stealing the data from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta.

Stone, a longtime friend of Trump’s and a former campaign employee, is reportedly under FBI investigation for his ties to Russia, along with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, former campaign adviser Carter Page and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The FBI is also investigating the leak of the CIA documents, which both WikiLeaks and U.S. authorities believe was committed by a disaffected insider rather than a foreign agent.