Two more Trump campaign officials met Russian envoy: USA Today

Reuters

02 Mar 2017 at 17:34 ET                   
Former foreign policy advisor to Trump campaign, Carter Page (Screengrab, Channel 4 News)

At least two additional officials in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign said they spoke with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyan at a conference on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention last July, USA Today reported on Thursday.

The newspaper said J.D. Gordon, who was the Trump campaign’s director of national security, and Carter Page, another member of the campaign’s national security advisory committee, both said they met the ambassador.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who also met Kislyan at the conference of diplomats in Cleveland that coincided with the Republican convention to select Trump as the party’s presidential candidate.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech)

