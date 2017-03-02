Quantcast

US Attorney General Sessions says to recuse himself when ‘appropriate’ – NBC News

Reuters

02 Mar 2017 at 08:43 ET                   
U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Sessions to become U.S. attorney general on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 10, 2017. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, asked on Thursday about his participation in any investigation into possible ties between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign, said he would recuse himself when “appropriate,” NBC News reported.

“Whenever it’s appropriate I will recuse myself, there’s no doubt about that,” Sessions told the network, after saying: “I have not met with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign.”

U.S. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi called on Sessions to resign on Wednesday after the Washington Post reported he failed to disclose two meetings he had with Russia’s ambassador before Donald Trump was inaugurated as president.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh)

