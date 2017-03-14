Quantcast

‘Very nice people’: Trump confuses Saudi crown prince by sarcastically insulting the press

David Edwards

14 Mar 2017 at 13:32 ET                   
Saudi Arabian Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with President Donald Trump (Fox Business/screen grab)

President Donald Trump reportedly baffled Saudi Arabian Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday by tossing a sarcastic insult at the press.

Reporters were briefly let into the Oval Office on Tuesday for a photo spray of Trump with the prince.

With the sound of camera shutters in the background, Trump turned to the prince and pointed at members of the press corps.

“Very nice people,” he quipped.

“We hope so,” the prince replied with a tilt of his head, laughing uncomfortably.

Watch the video below.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
