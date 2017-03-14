‘Very nice people’: Trump confuses Saudi crown prince by sarcastically insulting the press

Saudi Arabian Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with President Donald Trump (Fox Business/screen grab)

President Donald Trump reportedly baffled Saudi Arabian Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday by tossing a sarcastic insult at the press.

Reporters were briefly let into the Oval Office on Tuesday for a photo spray of Trump with the prince.

With the sound of camera shutters in the background, Trump turned to the prince and pointed at members of the press corps.

“Very nice people,” he quipped.

“We hope so,” the prince replied with a tilt of his head, laughing uncomfortably.

Watch the video below.

Trump just had photo op with Saudi Crown Prince. Only thing Trump said: "Very nice people" (pointing to press) He didn't answer Qs. pic.twitter.com/XPwgDC4rFI — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 14, 2017

"We hope so," says Saudi Arabia Deputy Crown Prince when Pres. Trump calls the Press "very nice people." *headtilt* — Christina Ginn (@ChristinaCNN) March 14, 2017

In photo spray at WH Trump points at press and sarcastically says to Saudi Crown Prince "very nice people" – he doesn't get it..cont in RT — Yashar (@yashar) March 14, 2017