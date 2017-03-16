WATCH: Anderson Cooper calls out Trump’s baseless wiretap claims: ‘The president has no facts’

Anderson Cooper (Photo: screen capture)

CNN host Anderson Cooper delivered some sass with his opening remarks on Thursday night’s AC360 calling the president out for having “no facts.”

Commenting on President Donald Trump’s wild accusation of former President Barack Obama wiretapping Trump Tower prior to the election, Cooper quipped, “Tonight we know the president of the United States has no facts.”

“We know this tonight because bipartisan members of the Senate Intelligence Committee say they’ve seen no evidence,” Cooper continued. “We know this because House Speaker Paul Ryan also says he’s seen no evidence.”

Since the president asked Congress to investigate the matter, “House and Senate Intelligence Committees have been doing just that for the last dozen days,” he said.

“We know the president has no facts to back up his early morning Saturday tweet storm, because in today’s White House briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer read a long list of media reports that he seemed to believe back up the president’s claims. Media reports,” including the New York Times, which Cooper, laughing, described as, “the very paper the president of the United States has consistently referred to as ‘failing and fake.'”

After then playing a clip of Trump’s interview with Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night, Cooper said, “The president on Fox last night. He’s been seeing a lot of thing, he says.”

