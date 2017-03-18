WATCH: CNN’s Victor Blackwell counts down and then eviscerates Trump’s 8 biggest Twitter lies

CNN's Victor Blackwell -- (screen capture)

Saturday morning marked the 8th anniversary of Donald Trump joining Twitter and to ‘celebrate’ the occasion, CNN’s Victor Blackwell walked his audience through eight of Trump’s biggest lies on the social media platform that helped launch his presidency.

“You know that today marks eight years since President Trump joined Twitter,” Blackwell’s segment was introduced. “His tweets may be coming back to haunt him. From his language about the travel ban on the campaign trail through the recent wiretapping claims, the president’s words are putting him in a bind.”

Blackwell then ran down Trump’s lies beginning on Election Day 2012 where Trump asserted “global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing noncompetitive.”

“This is one that President Donald Trump promoted for years despite no evidence that the Chinese created climate change,” Blackwell explained. “According to NOAA and NASA, nearly all of the 17 hottest years occurred since 2000. After his November 2016 election win, Trump conceded a human impact on climate change telling the New York Times, ‘I think there is some connectivity, some something. It depends on how much.”

Blackwell then moved on to debunk seven more whoppers — including Trump’s recent accusation that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his office.

