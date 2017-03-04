WATCH: Conservative commentator blasts Paul Ryan for ‘absolute capitulation’ to Trump’s agenda

Conservative pundit Charlie Sykes talks about President Trump's speech on MSNBC (Screen cap).

Conservative commentator Charlie Sykes called out House Majority Leader Paul Ryan on HBO’s Real Time, Friday night, saying it was “painful” watching the fiscal conservative “capitulate” to President Donald Trump’s grand plans.

In the non-broadcast Overtime portion of Real Time, conservative pundit Sykes was asked by host Bill Maher, “At what point do you think Republican leaders like Paul Ryan will stand up to Donald Trump?”

“That was actually painful watching Paul Ryan standing and applauding while Donald Trump was laying out all his spending plans,” Sykes stated, referencing Trump’s Tuesday night speech to Congress. “Watching the Vichy Republicans showing that they have been completely taken over.”

“It’s been painful to watch the absolute capitulation of the conservative movement and the Republican Party to Donald Trump,” he continued as the audience applauded. “At some they’re going to say, ‘I’m taking the bullets for this guy.’ I don’t know. This has been the rolling process of the last year.”

Indicating fellow conservative and Real Time panelist, CNN’s Jeffrey Lord, Sykes continued, “You know, you have the full out collaborationists like you, Mr. Lord, and then you have the Vichy Republicans like Paul Ryan.”

