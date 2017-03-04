Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH: Conservative commentator blasts Paul Ryan for ‘absolute capitulation’ to Trump’s agenda

Tom Boggioni

04 Mar 2017 at 10:36 ET                   
Conservative pundit Charlie Sykes talks about President Trump's speech on MSNBC (Screen cap).

Conservative commentator Charlie Sykes called out House Majority Leader Paul Ryan on HBO’s Real Time, Friday night, saying it was “painful” watching the fiscal conservative “capitulate” to President Donald Trump’s grand plans.

In the non-broadcast Overtime portion of Real Time, conservative pundit Sykes was asked by host Bill Maher, “At what point do you think Republican leaders like Paul Ryan will stand up to Donald Trump?”

“That was actually painful watching Paul Ryan standing and applauding while Donald Trump was laying out all his spending plans,” Sykes stated, referencing Trump’s Tuesday night speech to Congress. “Watching the Vichy Republicans showing that they have been completely taken over.”

“It’s been painful to watch the absolute capitulation of the conservative movement and the Republican Party to Donald Trump,” he continued as the audience applauded. “At some they’re going to say, ‘I’m taking the bullets for this guy.’ I don’t know. This has been the rolling process of the last year.”

Indicating fellow conservative and Real Time panelist, CNN’s Jeffrey Lord, Sykes continued, “You know, you have the full out collaborationists like you, Mr. Lord, and then you have the Vichy Republicans like Paul Ryan.”

Watch the video below via HBO:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Hire a fact checker’: Schwarzenegger fires back after Trump claims he was booted from ‘Celebrity Apprentice’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+