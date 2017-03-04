WATCH: Lindsey Graham harshly booed at town hall after saying ‘I agree mostly’ with Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at town hall -- (CNN screen grab)

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) got a rude — but maybe not unexpected reception at a town hall in Clemson — telling attendees he is trying to work with President Donald Trump.

Appearing at the Saturday morning town hall, where constituents lined up hours before the start time to hear the senator who has been one of Trump’s biggest critics, Graham learned that even attempting to deal with Trump can be met with disfavor.

“I’m going to try to help our president, Donald Trump, be as successful as possible because, number one, I agree with him mostly and I’d like to get this country moving again,” Graham said.

Graham’s statement was met with loud and sustained boos from the audience.

Graham’s acknowledgement that he wants to “repeal and replace Obamacare” was also met with shouts and heckling.

Watch the video below via CNN: