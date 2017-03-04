Quantcast

WATCH: Lindsey Graham harshly booed at town hall after saying ‘I agree mostly’ with Trump

Tom Boggioni

04 Mar 2017 at 12:33 ET                   
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at town hall -- (CNN screen grab)

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) got a rude — but maybe not unexpected reception at a town hall in Clemson — telling attendees he is trying to work with President Donald Trump.

Appearing at the Saturday morning town hall, where constituents lined up hours before the start time to hear the senator who has been one of Trump’s biggest critics, Graham learned that even attempting to deal with Trump can be met with disfavor.

“I’m going to try to help our president, Donald Trump, be as successful as possible because, number one, I agree with him mostly and I’d like to get this country moving again,” Graham said.

Graham’s statement was met with loud and sustained boos from the audience.

Graham’s acknowledgement that he wants to “repeal and replace Obamacare” was also met with shouts and heckling.

Watch the video below via CNN:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
