WATCH: Rachel Maddow hilariously mocks Trumpcare as being less popular than Chris Christie

Rachel Maddow (Photo: Screen capture)

One reason that the GOP keeps dragging their feet on the Republican healthcare plan known as Trumpcare is that the bill is incredibly unpopular.

After showing a series of videos of angry constituents at town hall meetings with members of Congress, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow noted that the proposed law is hated by those on the left and the right.

“For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction,” Maddow quipped. “In the universe, including our weird politics. A day after the election, nobody would have told you that Republicans would have any trouble repealing Obamacare. That’s what they could do on their own, they’d push on an open door. The Affordable Care Act, they’d been rehearsing repealing it for years. It would definitely be their first casualty, no problem. Then they’d get on to the hard stuff. But people all over the country in every congressional district in the country changed the course of that otherwise inevitable history.”

Thanks to voters showing up to these town hall meetings, Maddow said that the GOP’s progress has been slowed to a crawl.

“The Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act has a 17 percent approval rating,” Maddow continued. “That’s worse than Chris Christie. There is not a single Congressional district in this country where the number of people who like the Republican idea out-number the people who strongly hate the Republican idea. Not in a single Congressional district. That happens for a reason. That political climate doesn’t exist in nature, it is created by people engaged in political action.”

The GOP planned to vote tonight on the repeal of Obamacare, but despite the White House and the GOP’s best efforts, the bill was pulled.

“Republicans say they will reschedule the vote for tomorrow morning, there’s still every possibility it might pass tomorrow morning,” Maddow continued. “But for the people who have been trying to save the Affordable Care Act all over the country, even what just happened tonight is huge. Everybody thought Republicans would be able to move at will on this but people said nope.”

