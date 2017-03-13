WATCH: Rachel Maddow shows what 28 million Americans losing health insurance really looks like – in 2 minutes

Rachel Maddow compares Donald Trump to George Wallace on Jan. 5, 2016. (MSNBC)

Reacting to a U.S. Congressional Budget Office report forecasting 14 million more people would be uninsured in 2018 and 24 million more in 2026 if the current GOP health care replacement plan is approved, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow provided a useful visual example of what they would look like.

“The big news that broke in Washington late this afternoon was word from the Congressional Budget Office that the Republican plan to get rid of Obamacare. The Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act would throw 24 million Americans off their health insurance, which is absolutely astonishing,” Maddow explained.

“If you’re trying to get your head around 24 million Americans,” Maddow continued, “How many people that is, it is roughly — this is slightly understating the case — but it is roughly the population of all of these states combined.”

With that Maddow put up a map of the US, with states highlighted by their current population to show the health care devastation.

“24 million people is the entire population of Vermont, Alabama, North Dakota, South Dakota, Delaware, Rhode Island, Nebraska, New Mexico, Kansas and Wyoming combined — and then some,” she said. “That’s the number of Americans who would get thrown off their health insurance if this Republican thing passes to get rid of Obamacare.”

Watch the brief video below: