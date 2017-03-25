WATCH: Republicans lost big on healthcare — but forgot to cancel TV ads celebrating Obamacare repeal
Republican leaders had seven long years to come up with a viable alternative to Obamacare, but instead, they offered a shit sandwich, one which the alleged president strongly endorsed. So, Trump suffered a stunning political defeat after he could not manage to garner support from his own party, and with ‘repeal and replace Obamacare’ being a…
