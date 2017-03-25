Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH: Republicans lost big on healthcare — but forgot to cancel TV ads celebrating Obamacare repeal

FreakOutNation

25 Mar 2017 at 19:44 ET                   
Ad thanking Republicans for repealing Obamacare (Screen capture)

Republican leaders had seven long years to come up with a viable alternative to Obamacare, but instead, they offered a shit sandwich, one which the alleged president strongly endorsed. So, Trump suffered a stunning political defeat after he could not manage to garner support from his own party, and with ‘repeal and replace Obamacare’ being a…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
5 ways Trump is mentally torturing us now
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+