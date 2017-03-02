WATCH: Russian official rants about fake news while fleeing CNN questions about Trump

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova flees from CNN (Screen cap).

Given the latest bombshell stories about contacts between President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian officials, CNN decided to send Senior International Correspondent Matthew Chance to get Russia’s perspective on the matter.

While interviewing Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, he asked her to comment on the latest revelations that Western intelligence agencies had discovered frequent contacts between Russian officials and the Trump campaign in various European countries.

Instead of answering his questions, however, Zakharova railed against CNN for allegedly spreading “false news” about Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, whom American officials have accused of being a spy.

“CNN accused him of being a Russian spy,” she fumed. “Come on, stop spreading lie (sic) and false news.”

While Chance tried to get her to answer more questions about the Russian government’s contacts with the Trump campaign, she instead walked away from him while angrily repeating, “Stop spreading lie (sic) and false news!”

Watch the full clip below.