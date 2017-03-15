WATCH: Seth Meyers eviscerates Trump over GOP healthcare replacement plan

Seth Meyers (NBC)

Seth Meyers on Wednesday lambasted the GOP healthcare replacement plan, and Donald Trump’s tepid support of the bill, noting while Trump has promised people will not “die in the streets” under his healthcare plan, we still don’t know “if we’re supposed to take him literally.”

Meyers noted that the Republican talking point in favor of the replacement plan is that premiums will be lower, adding this is “technically true, but only for young, healthy people.”

Referencing the Trump administration’s attacks on the Congressional Budget Office over its report that the plan could leave 24 million people uninsured, Meyers pointed out Trump made a “complete 180 here,” as the president frequently brought up the CBO when it was critical of former President Barack Obama.

“The only constant in all of this is Trump loves something if it agrees with him and hates it if it doesn’t,” Meyers said, later adding, “We can’t be sure if we’re supposed to take him literally.”

“One thing we do know, is we can’t believe his promises on healthcare,” Meyers said.

Watch the video below, via NBC: