WATCH: Stephen Colbert mocks Trump’s Irish proverb blunder: ‘Irish, Nigerian it’s an honest mistake’

Late Show host, Stephen Colbert, took time on Friday night to wish everyone a happy St. Patrick’s Day, and particularly President Donald Trump, who celebrated by reading an Irish proverb during his visit with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny.

Colbert pointed out that the proverb read by the president was, in fact, not Irish. He played the clip of Trump reading his favorite Irish proverb and said, “That’s very nice, that’s a very sweet thought. Only problem — Trump’s favorite Irish proverb is not a proverb, it’s a poem and it’s not from Ireland, it’s written by a Nigerian poet named Albashir Alhasssan.”

“I’m surprised Trump even allowed that poem into the country,” he quipped. “But Irish, Nigerian, it’s an honest mistake. As the Irish say, ‘que sera, sera.'”

“You can get other great Irish proverbs just like the one Trump read in Donald Trump’s ‘Book of Bigly Irish Sayings,'” Colbert said, before reading some of them out loud, including, one by “St. Patrick himself,” which turned out to be a Jewish Hanukkah blessing.

